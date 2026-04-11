South Carolina DB Commit Aamaury Fountain Flips Pledge to the Florida Gators
South Carolina's 2027 class takes a hit on Saturday as four-star cornerback Aamaury Fountain flips his commitment to the Florida Gators.
The 6-foot-1 and 171 pound corner out of Northside High School in Warner Robins, Georgia originally chose the Gamecocks on Jan 2, 2026 and was the second commit of the class at the time. A composite four-star corner, Fountain is one of the best players at his position in the 2027 class.
Fountain has been a big riser in the class ever since his commitment to the Gamecocks. As the recruiting process grew, it appears Fountain decided Florida is a better fit for his services. He visited with the Gators four times since committing to South Carolina per 247Sports.
South Carolina will now have to pivot to other prospects in the class to fill their needs at the cornerback spot.
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Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.Follow AlexJoyceSI