South Carolina DB Commit Aamaury Fountain Flips Pledge to the Florida Gators

South Carolina's 2027 class takes a hit on Saturday as four-star cornerback Aamaury Fountain flips his commitment to the Florida Gators.

The 6-foot-1 and 171 pound corner out of Northside High School in Warner Robins, Georgia originally chose the Gamecocks on Jan 2, 2026 and was the second commit of the class at the time. A composite four-star corner, Fountain is one of the best players at his position in the 2027 class.

Fountain has been a big riser in the class ever since his commitment to the Gamecocks. As the recruiting process grew, it appears Fountain decided Florida is a better fit for his services. He visited with the Gators four times since committing to South Carolina per 247Sports.

South Carolina will now have to pivot to other prospects in the class to fill their needs at the cornerback spot.