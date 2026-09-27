Are We Witnessing the End of the Shane Beamer Era at South Carolina?

On Saturday, November 30, 2024, The South Carolina Gamecocks picked up their sixth consecutive win against their archrival Clemson Tigers, with a final score of 17-14. The victory moved the Gamecocks to 9-3 with hopes of sneaking in the College Football Playoff, which didn’t happen, but their play during the hot streak made a compelling argument. Almost two months later, head coach Shane Beamer signed an extension that would’ve kept him roaming the Williams-Brice Stadium sidelines until 2030.

Fast forward to last night; The Gamecocks were dismantled at the hands of the Alabama Crimson Tide, losing 49-18 in a game that was never close after the first quarter. There was visible frustration and what seemed to be trouble with Dylan Stewart, which included sideline verbal altercations and an unspeakable unsportsmanlike conduct call after an Alabama touchdown.

The loss moved the Gamecocks to 2-2 on the year with both losses coming in conference play. With a tough schedule ahead, which included the likes of the Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, and the Tennessee Volunteers, are we witnessing the end of the Shane Beamer era?

Beamer is in his sixth year of being the head coach for the Gamecocks after taking over for Will Muschamp, who was fired during the previous system after a 2-5 start. Beamer joined the Gamecocks for his first head coaching job after serving as the assistant head coach as well as being in charge of tight ends at Oklahoma.

After the aforementioned win-streak, it seemed as if Beamer was slated to turn the Gamecocks into a playoff contender, with at least two more years of LaNorris Sellers and Dylan Stewart, who were both freshmen that season. The momentum following the Gamecocks that season was tsunami-sized and had fans envisioning years of being in the national spotlight.

Sep 26, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer throws the ball around before the game with Alabama at Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What’s it been like since that season? Since the beginning of the 2025 season, the Gamecocks have six total wins, which is less than they won in 2024 in its entirety. Of those six wins, only one came in conference play, which was a dominant win over Kentucky last season, 35-13 (Kentucky won five games in 2025). Overall, Shane Beamer is 16-25 in the SEC during his tenure at South Carolina, which includes a seven-game losing streak within the conference.

Beamer’s teams have also fallen short against ranked opponents. After last night’s loss, Beamer moved to 7-22 against ranked opponents. Despite his teams in the past holding first half leads against ranked opponents, such as the Alabama and Texas A&M games in 2025, his teams seem to totally collapse in late game situations, which has plagued the team’s chance to truly be a competitor.

Less than two weeks ago, The Athletic released a report highlighting how much each power four team reportedly spent on their rosters. The Gamecocks were alleged to have spent between $32M-35M, which ranked as the 16th highest total in the country. That investment into the roster, which helped retain the likes of Sellers and Stewart, shows the Gamecock administration and boosters provide Beamer with the means to field a competitive roster. Despite the investment, the team is once again poised for another losing season, which was certainly not the future the Gamecocks had in mind once Beamer inked his most recent extension.

Beamer’s record as South Carolina head coach is 35-32. With the schedule ahead, it would not be a major shock if the number of losses brings his record below .500 sooner than later. His current buyout is listed at $27.9M. If last night’s game is any indication for the rest of the season, Shane Beamer’s tenure as South Carolina head coach could be in its twilight, and could very well end before the 2026 season concludes.