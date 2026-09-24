South Carolina vs Alabama: Will the Gamecocks Pull off the Upset on Saturday?

A lot is on the line this weekend for Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks. A win covers a multitude of sins, or in this case a string of losses. Another defeat, however, could leave the Gamecocks facing hard questions and a hole too big to dig out of. Can South Carolina pull off the upset against Alabama?

Kickoff between the Gamecocks and Crimson Tide is set for 7:00 pm (ET) live on ESPN. Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (color analyst), and Taylor McGregor (sideline reporter) will be on the call for the TV broadcast.

Alabama holds a 15-3 all time record against South Carolina. The Gamecocks last win in the series came in a thrilling 35-21 win over then top ranked Crimson Tide in 2010. Stephen Garcia finished that day going 17 of 20 for 201 yards and three touchdowns. Since then the two programs have played three times, twice in the past two seasons. Shane Beamer's squad had every opportunity to win each of the last two years, but fell just short. Can they get it done in round 3?

South Carolina vs Alabama Official Score Predictions

Oct 25, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) passes as Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green (41) applies pressure in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alex Joyce: Alabama 37, South Carolina 20

While the last two games of this series have been hotly contested, I don't believe this one will be. We just watched Kamario Taylor and Mississippi State have their way offensively just a week ago when the Gamecocks were on their own home field. Now they face a much more talented team in one of the SEC's toughest environments at night. If South Carolina struggled that much in the second half last week, it may only get worse on the road.

Right now there are too many things I don't trust to pick the Gamecocks in an upset. This offense will only go as far as LaNorris Sellers will take it and I just don't know if South Carolina has the talent out wide to help out their star quarterback. To win a game against an opponent like this, Matt Fuller can't be your best option at receiver. Shane Beamer may be able to turn things around in 2026, but it won't start on the road against a national title contender.

Joey Walraven: Alabama 38, South Carolina 17

Last season, the Gamecocks were leading Alabama in the fourth quarter in what seemed to be a massive upset before the Tide stormed back and won the game. This year, don't expect that same nailbiting contest.

The Gamecocks had the momentum of a revitalized offense through the first two weeks of the season that looked to lift them over the Mississippi State Bulldogs. However, the lack of explosion in the air attack staggered their momentum, as running back Matt Fuller IV was the leading receiver, whose 85 yards was 41 more than the next yardage leader.

This lack of dynamics through the air, largely at the hands of LaNorris Sellers losing control of the game, which is a recipe for disaster against the Tide, whose defense is among the most talented in the country. Despite their talent, they did seem vulnerable in their shootout matchup against Florida State, but I don't see a repeat of that happening. I expect the Tide to "roll" on both sides of the ball and win by a large margin.