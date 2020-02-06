GamecockDigest
Campbell Named to Preseason All-SEC Second Team

University of South Carolina Athletics

Junior Noah Campbell was named to the Preseason All-SEC second team while the University of South Carolina was picked to finish fifth in the East Division in the SEC Preseason poll, the conference office announced this afternoon (Thursday, Feb. 6).

Campbell, who also was named to the Baseball America Preseason All-America third team, hit .239 with 32 runs scored, six doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 RBI last season for the Gamecocks. He had eight stolen bases and a .378 on-base percentage while recording 11 multi-hit contests. Campbell was named a Cape Cod All-Star for the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox in 2019 as he hit .324 with three home runs and 19 RBI in 34 games.

The Gamecocks earned 48 points in the preseason poll, good for fifth in the division, just two points behind Tennessee. Vanderbilt was picked to win the East, picking up nine first-place votes and 87 points. Florida, Georgia and Tennessee followed the Commodores while South Carolina was followed by Missouri and Kentucky. In the West, Arkansas was picked to win that division with five first-place votes and 82 points. The Razorbacks were followed by Mississippi State, Auburn and LSU (both tied for third place), Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Alabama.

Vanderbilt was picked to be the SEC champion, earning eight votes. Florida earned two votes while Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia and Mississippi State each earned one vote.

South Carolina opens the 2020 season next Friday (Feb. 14) against Holy Cross. First pitch at Founders Park is scheduled for 4 p.m.

2020 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason Poll

Eastern Division

1. Vanderbilt (9) - 87

2. Florida (3) - 77

3. Georgia (2) - 76

4. Tennessee - 50

5. South Carolina - 48

6. Missouri - 32

7. Kentucky - 22

Western Division

1. Arkansas (5) - 82

2. Mississippi State (4) - 73

T3. Auburn (2) - 67

T3. LSU (3) - 67

5. Texas A&M - 44

6. Ole Miss - 38

7. Alabama - 21

() - First place votes

SEC Champion: Vanderbilt (8), Florida (2), Arkansas (1), Auburn (1), Georgia (1), Mississippi State (1)

2020 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team

First Team

C: Casey Opitz, Arkansas

1B: Cade Beloso, LSU*

1B: T.J. Collett, Kentucky*

2B: Justin Foscue, Mississippi State

3B: Austin Martin, Vanderbilt

SS: Casey Martin, Arkansas

OF: Daniel Cabrera, LSU

OF: Alerick Soularie, Tennessee

OF: Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas

DH/UTL: Matt Goodheart, Arkansas

SP: Emerson Hancock, Georgia

SP: Asa Lacy, Texas A&M

RP: Tyler Brown, Vanderbilt

Second Team

C: Ty Duvall, Vanderbilt

1B: Josh Hatcher, Mississippi State*

1B: Rankin Woley, Auburn*

2B: Noah Campbell, South Carolina*

2B: Harrison Ray, Vanderbilt*

2B: Riley King, Georgia*

3B: Tyler Keenan, Ole Miss

SS: Jordan Westburg, Mississippi State

OF: Jud Fabian, Florida

OF: Tyler Gentry, Alabama

OF: Rowdey Jordan, Mississippi State*

OF: Zach DeLoach, Texas A&M*

DH/UTL: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State

SP: Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt

SP: Tanner Burns, Auburn

RP: Cody Greenhill, Auburn

