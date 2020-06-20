Gamecock Baseball Fans May Not Get To See Favorites This Year;What That Means For MLB

The MLB has some major questions to answer when it comes to how the season looks, but one thing they can't afford is no baseball at all.

Questions about whether a shortened season would even be worth playing for players have arose and discussions continue.

If MLB players were to opt out of playing this season there would be a huge financial loss as well as a loss of leverage in arbitration as Tom Verducci explains in the video above.

The Gamecocks have a number of players looking to make their MLB debut as South Carolina had a successful draft night and signing period immediately after.

Redshirt sophomore pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski was selected 31st overall in competitive balance round A by the Pittsburgh Pirates on the first day. Mlodzinski was the highest Gamecock picked in the draft since Clarke Schmidt went No. 16 to the New York Yankees in 2017.

Redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Graham Lawson has signed a free-agent deal with the Chicago Cubs on the first day undrafted college and high school players can sign deals with major league clubs.

Redshirt junior right-handed pitcher TJ Shook signed a free-agent deal with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The SEC also made history on draft night by becoming the first conference in NCAA history to have three of the first five draft picks.