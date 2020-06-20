GamecockDigest
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Gamecock Baseball Fans May Not Get To See Favorites This Year;What That Means For MLB

Chaunte'l Powell

The MLB has some major questions to answer when it comes to how the season looks, but one thing they can't afford is no baseball at all.

Questions about whether a shortened season would even be worth playing for players have arose and discussions continue. 

If MLB players were to opt out of playing this season there would be a huge financial loss as well as a loss of leverage in arbitration as Tom Verducci explains in the video above. 

The Gamecocks have a number of players looking to make their MLB debut as South Carolina had a successful draft night and signing period immediately after.

Redshirt sophomore pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski was selected 31st overall in competitive balance round A by the Pittsburgh Pirates on the first day. Mlodzinski was the highest Gamecock picked in the draft since Clarke Schmidt went No. 16 to the New York Yankees in 2017.

Redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Graham Lawson has signed a free-agent deal with the Chicago Cubs on the first day undrafted college and high school players can sign deals with major league clubs.

Redshirt junior right-handed pitcher TJ Shook signed a free-agent deal with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The SEC also made history on draft night by becoming the first conference in NCAA history to have three of the first five draft picks. 

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Here's What You Should Know About The 2020 NBA Draft

Chaunte'l Powell

At Least 30 LSU Players Quarantined Due To COVID-19

Chaunte'l Powell

SEC Commish On Mississippi State Flag

Chaunte'l Powell

Exclusive: Rashad McCants "I Blindsided My Teammates"

Chaunte'l Powell

Montgomery To Skip Season, Work On Social Justice

Chaunte'l Powell

Frank Martin Chimes In On Fight To Rename Strom Thrumond Center

Martin said the issue is a complicated one, but ultimately he supports his former players as they fight to have the building on campus renamed.

Chaunte'l Powell

Coronavirus Waivers Raise Concerns

Chaunte'l Powell

Division I Council Approves Football Summer And Preseason Models

With safety being a top priority, the Division I Council met virtually to decide the next step to bringing football back.

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecocks Land 6'6 OT Shortly After Offering

Three-star offensive tackle Jordan Davis announced his commitment to the University of South Carolina just two days after receiving an offer.

Chaunte'l Powell

NCAA Approves Football Preseason Model

Chaunte'l Powell