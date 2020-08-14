Gamecock Summer Baseball Roundup

COLUMBIA - The collegiate summer leagues across the country are wrapping up their playoff runs as baseball moves towards the beginning of classes and fall practice. Here's an overview of how the Gamecocks did in their collegiate summer league seasons.

The Gamecocks had six players on the local Lexington County Blowfish in the Coastal Plain League Southern Division. Freshman Brennan Milone hit .365 on the season to go along with nine home runs and 31 RBI, which were team bests ... Brady Allen drove in 20 runs for the Blowfish and had six stolen bases while Wes Clarke belted four home runs and hit .400 on the season, tops on the team ... On the mound, Brett Kerry went 3-0 with a 3.04 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 23.2 innings pitched ... Andrew Peters appeared in five games for the Blowfish, collecting a save with 11 strikeouts in six innings of work ... Incoming freshman Will Sanders was 2-1 with a save and 22 strikeouts in 21 innings pitched.

David Mendham and RJ Dantin also played in the Coastal Plain League Southern Division for the Savannah Bananas. Mendham hit .338 with four doubles, a triple and seven RBI in 22 games while Dantin made eight appearances and struck out 13 batters in nine innings pitched.

In the Northwoods League, Jeff Heinrich played a second season for the Rockford Rivets. He led the team with a .339 batting average to go along with four doubles, two triples, three home runs and 19 RBI. Colin Burgess and Braylen Wimmer were with the LaCrosse Loggers. Burgess hit .264 with three doubles and eight RBI while Wimmer played in two games before injury cut his summer short. He had a .429 batting average with a double and a stolen base.

Josiah Sightler played with the Edenton Steamers in the Tidewater Summer League. Sightler hit .338 with seven home runs and 27 RBI while posting a 2.29 ERA and 31 strikeouts on the mound. He also played in the Tidewater All-Star Game.

Julian Bosnic was on the All-Star team in the Florida Gulf Coast League for the Sarasota Tigers, who were 14-10 on the season.