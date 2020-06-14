GamecockDigest
Lawson Signed By Cubs As A Free Agent

University of South Carolina Athletics

 COLUMBIA, S.C. - Redshirt senior righthanded pitcher Graham Lawson has signed a free-agent deal with the Chicago Cubs Sunday afternoon. The Woodruff, S.C. native inked a deal with the Cubs on the first day undrafted college and high school players can sign deals with major league clubs.

Lawson made six appearances for the Gamecocks in 2020, striking out eight in six innings of work with a 1.50 ERA. He struck out the side in the Opening Day win over Holy Cross (Feb. 14) and had a pair of punchouts in 1.2 innings in a win over Presbyterian (Feb. 19). Lawson missed 2019 with injury and was 1-1 with three saves in 22 appearances for Carolina in 2018, helping the Gamecocks to a super regional berth.

On Wednesday, Carmen Mlodzinski was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the 31st pick of the draft (competitive balance round A). Lawson will join Gamecock signee Luke Little with the Cubs. Little was picked by Chicago in the fourth round of the draft.

Baseball

