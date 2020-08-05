Former Gamecock Called Up By Cardinals

University of South Carolina alum Max Schrock has been called up to the St. Louis Cardinals active roster and will be in uniform when the team returns to action on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, the organization announced today. Schrock becomes the 53 Gamecock to reach the Major Leagues and is the ninth to be on a Major League roster in 2020.



Schrock spent five seasons in the minor leagues, including the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Memphis Redbirds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cardinals. He hit .275 with 20 doubles and 31 RBI last season. Schrock came to St. Louis from Oakland, as he was part of the Stephen Piscotty trade at the end of 2017.



A native of Chapel Hill, N.C., Schrock was a three-year letterwinner with the Gamecocks, earning All-SEC second team honors as a junior in 2015. He was a second team Freshman All-American by both Baseball America and the NCBWA in 2013 and was part of the All-Columbia Regional team in 2014. Schrock was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 13 round of the 2015 MLB First-Year Player Draft.



The Cardinals' 2020 season was on hold this week due to COVID-19, but the team hopes to get back to playing on Friday, hosting the Cubs.