Orioles vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, May 4

The New York Yankees are looking to complete a four-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night, and they’re heavily favored to do so with Cam Schlittler on the mound.

The young right-hander has led the Yanks to a 6-1 record in his seven starts, posting a 1.51 ERA in the process.

Baltimore will counter with righty Shane Baz (4.50 ERA) after it lost Sunday’s Game 11-3. The Yankees’ offense is rolling right now, jumping to fourth in MLB in OPS and third in runs scored.

As a result, New York has built a 1.5-game cushion on the Tampa Bay Rays (who have won nine of 10) and a seven-game cushion on the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East standings.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Monday’s series finale.

Orioles vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Orioles +1.5 (-115)

Yankees -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Orioles: +179

Yankees: -219

Total

8.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Orioles vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

Baltimore: Shane Baz (1-2, 4.50 ERA)

New York: Cam Schlittler (4-1, 1.51 ERA)

Orioles vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 4

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): YES Network, MASN

Orioles record: 15-19

Yankees record: 23-11

Orioles vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Jazz Chisholm Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+482)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run prop picks – Daily Dinger – why Chisholm is a great target vs. Baz:

Chisholm got off to a terrible start in 2026, but the Yankees second baseman has turned things around as of late.

He’s hitting .289 with three home runs and an .842 OPS over the last two weeks, pushing his average against right-handed pitchers to .232 this season. Those numbers aren’t great, but Chisholm has crushed Baltimore starter Shane Baz in his career.

He’s 5-for-7 with a double, a home run and a 2.000 OPS against Baz, who has given up three homers this season and allowed 26 homers in 31 starts in 2025.

I’ll bet on Chisholm at this favorable price against a pitcher he’s dominated so far in this career.

Orioles vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

I’m taking another prop for my game prediction in this one , as I’m simply backing Cam Schlitter rather than taking New York to win at such a lofty price:

The Yankees right-hander has allowed zero or one run in five of his seven starts this season, posting a 1.51 ERA and a 1.54 FIP. The Yankees are 6-1 in his starts, and Schlittler has been a strikeout machine, punching out 49 batters in 41.2 innings of work.

He ranks in the 94th percentile in expected ERA, 98th percentile in chase rate, 83rd percentile in whiff percentage and the 92nd percentile in strikeout percentage. So, batters are not making a lot of contact against the Yankees star, which is an issue for the Baltimore Orioles offense in this series finale.

The O’s are 25th in MLB in K’s per game, averaging over nine per night. Now, they take on a starter in Schlittler, who has seven or more punchouts in five of his seven starts. The righty also has worked six or more innings in three straight outings, giving him a greater floor when it comes to this prop.

Since he has such an insane chase rate, it’s hard to fade Schlittler against one of the most strikeout-prone teams in MLB.

Pick: Cam Schlitter OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-129 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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