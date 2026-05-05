Yankees Announcer Michael Kay Honored John Sterling With Fitting Aaron Judge Home Run Call

The Yankees paid tribute to the franchise’s longtime announcer, John Sterling, who died Monday at the age of 87. Sterling had been the team’s beloved radio voice for 36 seasons, with his esteemed career spanning from 1989 to 2024.

Ahead of Monday’s game against the Orioles, the team planned a few tributes for Sterling. Players wore hats with his initials, JS, stitched into the back, and the scoreboard at Yankee Stadium featured an image of Sterling before the game.

When Aaron Judge hit a two-run shot in the first inning, Yankees play-by-play announcer Michael Kay delivered a fitting call of the moment, whipping out some classic Sterling home run calls.

“It is high! It is far! It is GONE! Aaron Judge! A Judgian Blast! Here comes the Judge!” bellowed Kay.

"It is high! It is far! It is GONE! Aaron Judge! A Judgian blast! Here comes the Judge!"



Michael Kay with the John Sterling tribute call on an Aaron Judge home run in the first inning. ⚾️🎙️ #MLB pic.twitter.com/wzf4MVthCM — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 4, 2026

Prior to the game, Judge paid his respects to Sterling, saying, “Tough day in New York hearing the news. Thank you John for everything you gave baseball and Yankee fans around the world. The stories you told over the years and the moments you called will live on forever.”

Kay and Sterling’s radio booth partner Suzyn Waldman also paid their respects to Sterling by leaving flowers on home plate before first pitch.

Suzyn Waldman and Michael Kay place flowers on home plate in honor of John Sterling. pic.twitter.com/TRW56sIKKA — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) May 4, 2026

Former Yankees shortstop and longtime captain Derek Jeter shared a heartfelt statement about Sterling, saying he was “as much a part of the historic fabric of the New York Yankees organization as any player.”

John Sterling is as much a part of the fabric of the New York Yankees organization as any player. It was an honor to have him call every one of my games during my career and an absolute pleasure to get to know him on a personal basis. My thoughts and prayers are with his family… pic.twitter.com/9Kgtn0X68l — Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) May 4, 2026

Sterling is embedded in Yankees lore. He’s been on the call for 28.7% of all games in franchise history, according to Ryan Spaeder, and called 5,060 consecutive games from 1989 to 2019. His voice beckoned in the celebration of five Yankees World Series titles, including four in five years from 1996 to 2000.

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