South Carolina Back On 2-Seed Line In Latest Field Of 64 Projections From D1Baseball

Andrew Lyon

May 23, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks outfielder Austin Brinling (8) saves a hoe run with a catch at the fence against the LSU Tigers during the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Heading into the SEC Tournament, South Carolina's baseball team had seen their postseason projections plummet in the eyes of several major publications, going from being the No. 10 overall national seed right before playing the Missouri Tigers three weeks ago to being a No. 3 seed in the Clemson Tigers' regional this past Monday per D1Baseball.com. However, two quad-one wins over the Alabama Crimson Tide and Arkansas Razorbacks and a courageous effort against the LSU Tigers on Friday night have helped up the perception of Mark Kingston's squad.

That change in perception was reflected in the latest postseason projections from D1Baseball that came out on Friday morning, which now have the Gamecocks slotted as the No. 2 seed in Clemson's regional, essentially putting them eleven spots from a national seed, something that, as miraculous as it sounds, could be in play if Carolina can win out in Hoover. The College of Charleston and Penn are the respective 3 and 4 seeds in this projected regional.

