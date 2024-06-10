South Carolina Baseball's Cole Messina Named Hitter of the Month Following College World Series
The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) has honored South Carolina’s standout catcher Cole Messina with the prestigious Dick Howser Trophy National Hitter of the Month award for May. This accolade highlights Messina’s exceptional performance during a crucial period of the college baseball season, as he played a pivotal role in his team’s success.
Through 17 games in May, Messina had insane statistics boasting a .450 batting average. He showed off his power at the plate with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs, contributing significantly to the Gamecocks’ offense. Messina also showcased his plate discipline by drawing 17 walks, while also proving to be a threat on the base paths with 5 stolen bases. His impressive hitting was further reflected in his slugging percentage of 1.050 and an on-base percentage of .575, underscoring his all-around offensive prowess.
For the entire season, Messina maintained a solid .326 batting average, hit 21 home runs, drove in 72 runs, and walked 50 times, solidifying his reputation as one of the top hitters in college baseball.
On the pitching side, Oregon State’s Aiden May was recognized as the NCBWA Pitcher of the Month, rounding out the association’s accolades for May with his own standout performances on the mound.
