South Carolina Baseball Set to Begin CWS Run; How to Watch Raleigh Regional
The South Carolina Gamecocks have returned to the NCAA Baseball National Tournament in 2024. This marks the third consecutive appearance in the tournament for the Gamecocks. USC is the 2nd seed in the Raleigh regional along with 1st seed North Carolina State, 3rd seed Old Dominion, and 4th seed Bryant. South Carolina hopes to advance through the regional to their first National Championship since winning back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011.
South Carolina finished the 2024 season with an overall team record of 36-23 while Old Dominion finished with a record of 31-26. This is the first time the two teams have met since 1983, when South Carolina won the game by a score of 12-5.
Gamecock fans can expect the coaching staff to choose Eli Jones to be the starting pitcher come May 31. Jones appeared in 16 games in the 2024 season, including 14 starts. His individual record stands at 3-4 with a 5.32 ERA. South Carolina will need Jones to be at his best to set a strong pace for the tournament.
For those who are unfamiliar with the format of the NCAA Baseball National Tournament, here’s a breakdown of the entire event:
1. Regionals: 16 sites host four teams each, competing in a double-elimination format. The winner of each regional advances.
2. Super Regionals: The 16 regional winners are paired into eight super regionals. These are best-of-three series, with the winner of each series advancing.
3. College World Series: The eight super regional winners advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, which also uses a double-elimination format, until the National Champion is decided via a best-of-three championship series.
Full Schedule on Raliegh Regional & How to Watch
Friday, May 31:
1. Game 1: South Carolina vs. James Madison at 2:00 PM, ESPN+
2. Game 2: NC State vs. Bryant at 7:00 PM, ESPN+
Saturday, June 1:
1. Game 3: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 at 2:00 PM
2. Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 at 7:00 PM
Sunday, June 2:
1. Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 at 2:00 PM
2. Game 6: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 at 7:00 PM
Monday, June 3:
1. Game 7 (if necessary): A rematch if the Winner of Game 6 has one loss, time TBD
