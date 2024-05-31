Gamecock DB Commit Damarcus Leach Soars to Four-Star Status
Damarcus Leach, the talented defensive back committed to the Gamecocks, has recently achieved a significant milestone. ESPN's recruiting service has awarded him a fourth star, highlighting the remarkable progress he has made in his career.
Having been committed since April 10th, Damarcus has swiftly garnered attention. As of now, ESPN ranks him the highest among all recruiting services. Just this past weekend, he received an offer from the defending national champions, Michigan, indicating his growing reputation. Additionally, he plans to take an OV to Duke and South Carolina.
The Gamecocks still maintain a solid commitment from a multi-sport athlete who averaged 7.4 ppg, 11.6 rpg, and 2.1 bpg on the hardwood. This athlete is also a two-way player, primarily working as a defensive back but also stepping in as a quarterback when needed. He played a significant role in helping Abbeville reach the semifinals of South Carolina’s AA playoffs.
With Damarcus's rise in the rankings, recruiters and fans alike are eager to see how he performs at the collegiate level. His versatility and skillset make him a valuable asset to any team, and his commitment to the Gamecocks is a promising sign for the future.
