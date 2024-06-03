South Carolina Gamecocks Fire Baseball Coach Mark Kingston
The South Carolina Gamecocks have fired Baseball coach Mark Kingston following their first round exist from the Raliegh, North Carolina regional.
Following Sunday's college baseball regional exit at the hands of James Madison, South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston has been relieved of his duties. South Carolina was (37-24) this season, having gone (13-17) in the conference. Just not quite to the Gamecocks standards in Columbia to say the least.
After the South Carolina loss to James Madison, this is what Kingston had to say about the season:
"It was a good season, I don't think anytime you make the NCAA tournament out of the SEC you can call it a failure ... only 64 teams made it and we want to be one of the last eight. Clearly that is very disappointing," Kingston said. "I'm disappointed for those kids that gave it everything they had ... a good season but always looking to have a great season."
Kingston owns a career mark of 453-310-1 in 14 seasons as a head coach, including five at Illinois State, with five NCAA Tournament appearances, including hosts in both 2021 and 2023. Kingston and the Gamecocks had 17 commits in the 2025 recruiting class, with another 20 players committed in the 2024 class.
One would expect a bit of turnover in the coming weeks and months as the Gamecocks look for a new head coach.
