Gamecocks Ranked In D1Baseball's Preseason Poll

Mark Kingston is unquestionably heading into a pivotal year that could decide his future in Columbia. The South Carolina Gamecocks are coming off a season that resulted in a losing record for the first time in 26 years.

There were plenty of changes and surprises this past offseason. Former Clemson head coach Monte Lee was added to the staff, multiple upperclassmen decided to come back for another season, and the Gamecocks brought in what was considered one of the best transfer portal classes in the country.

Considering these facts, and the program's storied history, fans and national media expect South Carolina to only meddle near the bottom of the SEC for a short time. Voters are also convinced of this as the Gamecocks were ranked No. 23 in D1Baseball's preseason Top 25 poll, which was released on Tuesday.

The Gamecocks are just 31 days from opening day, as they begin the season at Founders Park on February 17th against UMass-Lowell. The expectations are high for them, but they have the personnel to match.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.