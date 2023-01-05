Skip to main content

Will Sanders Named An All-American By Perfect Game

Will Sanders, a projected starting pitcher for South Carolina's baseball team, was named a preseason all-american by Perfect Game.
The Gamecocks are less than two months away from taking the field in Founders Park under fifth-year head coach Mark Kingston with a squad with plenty of new faces in the starting lineup and on the roster as a whole.

One of the familiar faces who will be taking the mound for South Carolina in 2023 is Will Sanders, a seasoned veteran widely expected to be a part of the Gamecocks weekend starting rotation once again. 

Sanders has both physical intangibles and a deep arsenal of pitches that make him a promising prospect in the eyes of MLB scouts. People around college baseball feel the same about him, as Sanders was announced on Thursday as a member of Perfect Game's preseason second-team all-American group.

Sanders is looking to build off of a sophomore campaign that displayed multiple bright spots, as he finished with a 7-3 record, 3.43 ERA, and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of around three.

Paired up with another likely starting pitcher in Noah Hall, the Gamecocks are likely to tout one of the best starting pitcher rotations in all college baseball.

