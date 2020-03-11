Baseball Defeats The Citadel for Fifth Win in a Row

Noah Myers was 4-for-4 with three RBI and a trio of Gamecocks hit home runs as the University of South Carolina baseball team defeated The Citadel, 10-1, Tuesday night at Founders Park for its fifth straight victory.

The Citadel scored a run on three hits in the first but the next hit the Gamecock pitching staff gave up was in the eighth frame. Carolina tied the game in the second on Andrew Eyster's fourth home run of the season and took the lead for good in the third on Brady Allen's two-run single.

Myers led off the fifth with a single and scored on Jeff Heinrich's double in the right field gap. Heinrich trotted home on Brennan Milone's first career home run. Myers singled home George Callil in the sixth to give the Gamecocks a 7-1 lead. The scoring ended in the eighth as Allen homered to lead off the frame and Myers singled in a pair.

Myers reached base five times in the win while Allen was 2-for-4 with three RBI. Julian Bosnic earned the win on the mound, striking out three in 1.2 innings of relief. The Gamecocks used seven pitchers in the win, allowing just four hits with 12 strikeouts.

POSTGAME NOTES

Callil has now been hit by a pitch 12 times this season after his two in the Citadel win.

Myers' four hits is the most by a Gamecock in a game this season.

This is Carolina's first five-game winning streak since Feb. 16-March 1, 2019 when the Gamecocks won eight in a row.

Allen tied a career high with three RBI in the win.

UP NEXT

Carolina opens Southeastern Conference play this Friday (March 13) when the Gamecocks welcome Tennessee to Founders Park. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.