BREAKING: Jovaughn Gwyn Declares For The NFL Draft

The offseason is officially underway for South Carolina football. The Gamecocks have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Gamecocks Digest has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations.

On Tuesday, offensive guard Jovaughn Gwyn announced on Instagram that he was declaring for the NFL draft.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank God for providing me with the strength and guidance these last 5 years. It has truly been a blessing to be a part of the Gamecock family. I would like to thank my family for their unwavering support and love. They have helped guide me and get me to where I am today.

I would also like to thank the University of South Carolina. From the coaches: Coach Wolf, Coach Muschamp, Coach Beamer, Coach Teasley, and Coach Adkins. As well as the strength and conditioning staff, training room staff, Dodie staff, nutritionist, and support staff. To my fellow teammates, it was an honor to have the opportunity to lead you all into battle as a team captain the last two years. The brotherhood we've created is unbreakable.

I am forever grateful for these past five years of my life which will never be forgotten. I've met a lot of phenomenal people in my college career that has become family.

With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft! Forever Thee #Gamecockforlife"

2023 South Carolina Recruiting Class

LaNorris Sellers, QB

Dontavius Braswell, RB

Mario Anderson, RB (Transfer)

CJ Adams, WR

Vicari Swain, ATH

Kelton Henderson, WR

Tyshawn Russell, WR

Connor Cox, TE

Reid Mikeska, TE

Kamron Sandlin, TE

Trey Knox, TE (Transfer)

Nick Elksnis, TE (Transfer)

Joshua Simon, TE (Transfer)

Oluwatosin Babalade, OT

Jatavius Shivers, OT

Nick Gargiulo, OT (Transfer)



Trovon Baugh, G

Markee Anderson, G

Zavion Hardy, DE (Unsigned)

Monteque Rhames II, DE

Desmond Umeozulu, EDGE

Xzavier McLeod, DT

Elijah Davis, DT (JUCO)

Grayson Howard, ILB

Jalon Kilgore, DB

Zahbari Sandy, DB

Cameron Upshaw Jr, DB

Judge Collier, DB

Current Transfer List:

Austin Stogner, TE (Oklahoma)



Jaheim Bell, TE (FSU)



MarShawn Lloyd, RB (Portal)

Gilber Edmond, EDGE (Portal)

Tyrese Ross, DB (Portal)

RJ Roderick, S (Portal)

Corey Rucker, WR (Portal)

Hot Rod Fitten, EDGE (Portal)

