4-Star Transfer Treysen Eaglestaff’s Commitment to South Carolina: What It Means for the Gamecocks

Fisher Brewer

The South Carolina Gamecocks landed a major commitment in Treysen Eaglestaff, a 6-foot-6 guard from North Dakota. Ranked as a four-star transfer by 247Sports, Eaglestaff is the No. 26 player in the transfer portal and the No. 6 combo guard in the class, according to On3. He chose South Carolina over powerhouse programs like Kansas, Kentucky, and Gonzaga, proving just how coveted his talent was in the portal.

Eaglestaff turned heads last season, averaging 18.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 41.6% from the field, 35.9% from three, and 79.4% from the free-throw line. He made national headlines with a 40-point performance against No. 6 Alabama, where he knocked down eight three-pointers, and an explosive 51-point outing in the Summit League tournament, further solidifying his reputation as an elite scorer.

This commitment addresses a major need for South Carolina, as guard play was a weakness last season. The Gamecocks lacked a true playmaker in the backcourt, and Eaglestaff is a proven scorer who can fill that role immediately. Adding to the intrigue, South Carolina is rumored to be the frontrunner to land former Gamecock and Ohio State guard Meechie Johnson Jr.

Johnson, who transferred from Ohio State to South Carolina before becoming an All-SEC guard and leading the team to the NCAA Tournament, returned to OSU last season. He averaged 9.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists before stepping away mid-season for mental health reasons. A potential reunion with Johnson alongside Eaglestaff and highly touted freshman Eli Ellis could give the Gamecocks one of the most dynamic backcourts in the SEC next season.

