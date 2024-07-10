A'ja Wilson: Breaking Barriers as the First WNBA 2K Cover Athlete
A'ja Wilson, the former Gamecock who led South Carolina to its first-ever national championship in women's basketball, has achieved yet another historic milestone. Wilson has been named the first-ever WNBA 2K cover athlete, marking a significant moment in WNBA history and further solidifying her status as a trailblazer in the sport.
Dominance at South Carolina
During her time at South Carolina, Wilson's talent was undeniable. She earned a plethora of accolades, including:
- 3× SEC Player of the Year
- 2× SEC Defensive Player of the Year (
- 4× First-team All-SEC
- SEC Freshman of the Year
- SEC All-Freshman Team
- 3× Consensus First-team All-American
- NCAA Champion (2017)
- NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player
- Honda Sports Award
- Naismith College Player of the Year
- John R. Wooden Award
- Wade Trophy
- Lisa Leslie Award
Wilson was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2018 WNBA Draft by the Las Vegas Aces, where she continued to shine.
Professional Achievements
In the WNBA, Wilson's dominance has only grown. Her accolades include:
- 2× WNBA Champion
- WNBA Finals MVP
- 2× WNBA MVP
- 2× WNBA Defensive Player of the Year
- Best WNBA Player ESPY Award
- 6× WNBA All-Star
- WNBA Rookie of the Year
- WNBA All-Rookie Team
- 3× All-WNBA First Team
- All-WNBA Second Team
- 2× WNBA All-Defensive First Team
- WNBA All-Defensive Second Team
- 3× WNBA Blocks Leader
- Commissioner's Cup Champion
- 2× USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year
Impact on the WNBA
With the increasing visibility and popularity of the WNBA, Wilson's latest achievement is a testament to her influence and the league's growth. The WNBA has seen a remarkable surge in viewership and engagement, evidenced by the highest number of All-Star votes in league history. This year, two Gamecocks have made the top three in voting, with former No. 1 pick and last year’s Rookie of the Year, Aliyah Boston, joining Wilson in the spotlight.
As the first WNBA 2K cover athlete, A'ja Wilson continues to break barriers and inspire future generations of athletes. Her journey from a college star to a professional legend underscores the rising prominence of the WNBA and the incredible talent it showcases.
