South Carolina Gamecocks Linebacker Plans to Enter the Transfer Portal

The college football transfer portal window will officially open at the beginning of January, however several players across the nation are already making their plans to enter the portal known. South Carolina's roster is no stranger to this as linebacker Jaron Willis announces his decision to enter the portal.

A former four-star linebacker in the 2022 class, Willis originally signed with Ole Miss. During his true freshman season, saw action in only one game, before redshirting. Willis would then find his way to South Carolina the very next offseason and he would go on to spend the next three seasons with the garnet and black. He would go on to appear in 20 games across three seasons with the Gamecocks, recording 9 total tackles with two fumble recoveries.

Big Portal Class Incoming?

NEW: South Carolina LB Jaron Willis plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.



The former Ole Miss transfer was a 4-star in the 2022 class.https://t.co/4LDLaLEVIq pic.twitter.com/O0YF0GRHTn — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 7, 2025

South Carolina will certainly look to the portal to solve several needs. Head coach Shane Beamer did address portal news in recent weeks saying “It’s not like we need to go sign 40 portal guys and flip this roster." But the team does plan on addressing some needs in the portal.

Those needs stretch from offensive line, defensive line, tight end, and linebacker. This doesn't include quarterback just yet as LaNorris Seller has yet to make a decision on his future, though it may come sooner rather than later. With Andrew Harris being the lone linebacker in the 2-26 high school recruiting class, that may be a posiiton where the Gamecocks could add some depth.

This is the third player to enter the portal since South Carolina 's football season ended on Nov 29. Willis joins offensive lineman Nick Sharpe and defensive lineman Zavion Hardy as those now destined to leave Columbia this offseason. With conference championship games now in the rearview, non College Football Playoff teams will begin seeing players make their decision to return to their program or hop in the portal that opens on Jan 2. Stay tuned for live updates surrounding transfer portal news right here on South Carolina Gamecocks on SI.

