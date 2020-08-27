Former And Current Gamecocks React As Games Are Postponed In Multiple Leagues

Wednesday the sports world came to a halt as players in multiple leagues opted not to play in the name of social justice.

The NBA got the proverbial ball rolling when the Milwaukee Bucks refused to hit the court for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic. One by one the remaining playoff teams followed suit. Word then spread to the WNBA bubble down in Bradenton, Fla. and into the MLB as several teams postponed their games.

The gesture was followed up by a Twitter post from a few of former and current South Carolina Gamecocks.

P.J. Dozier is currently a role player for the Denver Nuggets seeing big minutes in the series against the Utah Jazz. He chimed in.

Current Gamecock head basketball coach Dawn Staley showed her support.

Men's basketball coach Frank Martin offered up words of advice as the nation works towards racial equality.

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson's page has been filled with information about the players decision as well as a link to register to vote, but initially she offered up this piece of advice.

The WNBA, which features seven former Gamecocks, held a press conference Thursday which produced this image of league solidarity.