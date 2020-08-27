SI.com
GamecockDigest
HomeBasketballFootballOther SportsBaseball
Search

Former And Current Gamecocks React As Games Are Postponed In Multiple Leagues

Chaunte'l Powell

Wednesday the sports world came to a halt as players in multiple leagues opted not to play in the name of social justice.

 The NBA got the proverbial ball rolling when the Milwaukee Bucks refused to hit the court for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic. One by one the remaining playoff teams followed suit. Word then spread to the WNBA bubble down in Bradenton, Fla. and into the MLB as several teams postponed their games. 

The gesture was followed up by a Twitter post from a few of former and current South Carolina Gamecocks. 

P.J. Dozier is currently a role player for the Denver Nuggets seeing big minutes in the series against the Utah Jazz. He chimed in. 

Current Gamecock head basketball coach Dawn Staley showed her support. 

Men's basketball coach Frank Martin offered up words of advice as the nation works towards racial equality. 

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson's page has been filled with information about the players decision as well as a link to register to vote, but initially she offered up this piece of advice. 

The WNBA, which features seven former Gamecocks, held a press conference Thursday which produced this image of league solidarity.  

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WNBA Players Stand In Solidarity After Games Are Postponed

https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1299049959812141056?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Another Football Season Opener Postponed

https://twitter.com/RossDellenger/status/1299070333702545409?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Carolina Connection: Unity In The Sports Community

Multiple professional sports leagues saw the players choose not to play in the name of social justice. Quierra Luck and Chaunte'l Powell give their take on Wednesday night's events.

Chaunte'l Powell

Freshman MarShawn Lloyd In Good Spirits With No Further Knee Damage

Head coach Will Muschamp spoke to the media on Wednesday and said that the freshman sensation's support group is keeping him in good spirits.

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecock Defensive Line Says They Can Be Better Than Last Year

Wednesday several members of the defense spoke, including sophomore defensive lineman Zaach Pickens, who said as good as last year’s defense was, the best is still yet to come.

Chaunte'l Powell

SI's Reduced Capacity CFB Rankings

https://twitter.com/ByPatForde/status/1298605415564017665?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Muschamp Says Gamecocks Addressing An Offensive Weakness

While he's seen progress from his offense South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday that there is still work to be done, particularly in the red zone.

Chaunte'l Powell

Around The SEC: Concerns On And Off The Field

As the season gears up, here's a look at what SEC teams are focusing on both on the field and off it.

SI Staff Report

Breaking Down The Tape: Gunner Stockton

The Gamecocks landed the five-star QB last week and Brian Smith breaks down the tape.

Brian Smith

SI All-American Presents #SI99

https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1298039945765040131?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell