South Carolina Football: Gamecocks Tight End Plans to Return for Sixth Season

After losing one tight end to the transfer portal and another from eligibility requirements South Carolina was thin coming into the 2026 offseason in that room. Now it appears they will at least get a veteran back as Brady Hunt plans to return to the Gamecocks for his sixth season of college football.

An ankle injury that required Hunt to miss all of 2023, has given him new life in 2026 as he will play his final season with the Garnet and Black next fall. The 6-foot-5 and 248 pound tight end from Muncie, Indiana, transferred to South Carolina in 2024 for his redshirt junior season. Hunt caught 23 passes for 190 yards while adding two rushing touchdowns in 22 games for the Gamecocks in his two seasons.

Over the weekend, Hunt took to Instagram to announce his decision. He posted a photo of himself before a game with the caption "One more go around." On3 Sports' first reported the news after getting confirmation that he will get his an extra season of eligibility.

Tight End Depth

With Hunt's return to the Gamecocks, he is the leader in the room that is now without Michael Smith (transfer) and Jordan Dingle (eligibility). Mike Tyler, Maurice Brown II, Lukas Vozeh, and Reno Roehm make up the rest of the tight end room behind Hunt so far for next season. Hunt is the only one in the group that has seen significant snaps in a Gamecocks uniform.

This is one area the Gamecocks' coaching staff will have to hit hard in the transfer portal once it opens on Jan. 2. The tight end spot has been a nice safety valve for quarterback LaNorris Sellers in his time as a starter, so getting a proven veteran to join the team will be near the top of the list during this transfer cycle.

Outside of tight end, Shane Beamer and company will look to fill holes at the wide receiver, running back, offensive line, defensive line, and secondary spots this offseason.

