How Important Is The Teaming Up Of Hayden Assemain and Eli Ellis At Overtime Elite
A week ago yesterday Hayden Assemain transferred from his high school Powdersvile to OTE's (Overtime Elite's YNG Dreamerz to team up with fellow 2025 Gamecock commit, Eli Ellis.
But how important is this move for both the number two rated class of 2025 player from South Carolina, Assemian and the Gamecocks basketball culture?
Monumental for both in my opinion, not only is Hayden receiving the closets simulation for how the college lifestyle but he is building rapport with a future teammate throughout OTE programs such as advisory sessions and the pro habits curriculum. Under regular circumstances teammates only team up on the AAU circuit; therefore having the opportunity to not only play together but bond also with ample amount of free time that OTE provides the athletes, you can be sure that Coach Paris was smiling when he found out about this news.
The YNG Dreamerz the OTE name for the known prep hoops squd, Moravian Prep is coached by Ellis's father Jeremy Ellis. Last seaosn the Dreamerz finished the season with the best winning percentage in the league, 71 percent (12-5); however the Dreamerz lost in the first round to RWE (Rod Wave Elite), a team that handed two out of their 5 losses int the regualr season.
With the addition of Assemain it will allow the Dreamerz to be more complex in the half-court setting, unlike last year as it was pretty much an Eli show. Taking half of the teams shot per game (24) compared to the teams 49 shots per game. Possibly seeing these two work pick and rolls will have Gamecock basketball lovers salavating when its all said and done.
