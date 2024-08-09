Gamecocks Prepare for the First Scrimmage of Fall Camp; What We're Watching
While kickoff against Old Dominion is just three weeks away, Saturday marks one of the most important days of fall camp. Gamecocks players and coaches make their return to Williams-Brice in the camp's first 11 on 11 scrimmage.
This will be the first time for coaches to evaluate how well players have progressed, learned the system, and are recovering from various injuries. These scrimmages also provide key information about position battles. It's a chance for players to separate themselves from the competition.
Battles to Watch
Wide Receiver Rotation
Let's start with the position group head coach Shane Beamer mentioned as the biggest question mark heading into fall camp. After losing players like Xavier Legette (NFL) and Anwane Wells Jr. (Portal) this offseason, the Gamecocks enter with a lot of unknowns right now.
Starting with the obvious, South Carolina coaches and fans are expecting a big year from former five-star Nyck Harbor. Harbor flashed at times last year hauling in 12 passes for 195 yards, but he'll need to step up in a big way to become South Carolina's #1 guy in 2024.
In addition to Harbor, we'll get a chance to see newcomers like Dalevon Campbell (Nevada), Gage Lavardain (Miami, OH), Jared Brown (Coastal Carolina), Mazeo Bennett Jr., and Vandrevius Jacobs (FSU).
Raheim Sander's Health
Possibly the biggest addition in the transfer portal is former Arkansas star running back, Raheim "Rocket" Sanders. After a stellar 2022 season, Sanders was limited by a shoulder injury. This will be his first opportunity to take full contact since last season.
"I actually feel great," Sanders tole media member on Tuesday. "I'm not limited in no way. Going on the fourth practice, feeling good, pads on, throwing my shoulder in there as well."
Sanders could help unlock the offense if he can stay healthy.
LaNorris Sellers' Progression
Last season, Sellers had the opportunity to sit and learn from now New Orleans Saints QB Spencer Rattler. This year, he is expected to be the Gamecocks full time starter.
While he has had an impressive spring leading into summer and fall workouts, this will give coaches a chance to see just how much he's improved. Auburn transfer Robby Ashfird will provide competition in the room, but all signs point to Sellers being the guy on August 31.
Linebacker/Edge Rotation
Arguably two of the deepest rooms on the team, the Gamecocks are loaded at the linebacker and edge position. One of those players, Gilber Edmond, took the podium to discuss what the rotation could look like going forward.
"In Coach [Clayton] White's defense, the edge guys, are put in a lot of positions to make a lot of plays and use our athleticism," Edmond said. "Whenever you have a bunch of guys that have the athleticism that we do, it makes for a perfect match."
The linebacker room, led by veterans Debo Williams and Bam Martin-Scott, gets a key contributor back from injury in redshirt senior Mohamed Kaba. He was an All-SEC performer in 2020 before two straight season ending injuries in 2022 and 2023.
In what is expected to be one of the conference's best defenses in 2024, defensive coordinator Clayton White has a lot to work with going forward.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Gamecock Shines During Preseason Game With New York Giants
- South Carolina Gamecock Debo Williams Discusses Goals for Upcoming Season
- South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers Details What Fall Camp is Like so Far
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!