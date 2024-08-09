South Carolina Gamecock Debo Williams Discusses Goals for Upcoming Season
South Carolina Gamecock discusses the goal for the defense this season and his own personal aspirations for the 2024 college football season.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are returning one of their bigger contributors on defense this season as linebacker Debo Williams is back for another year in the SEC. It was crucial for the Gamecocks to have both veterans and familiar faces on both sides of the ball this season considering what they lost and Williams provides both of those things. And as one of the leaders on the team , he has set some lofty goals.
“Me, personally, as a leader on the defense, we’re going for straight doughnuts this year,” Williams said. “I don’t even want teams scoring.”
As any great leader does though, Williams doesn't just shoot high when it comes to the entire team, he holds himself to a very high standard as well. He showed that when he answered what he would like to get out of the 2024 college football season.
“Individually, I wanted 100 tackles-plus and first-team All-SEC. I was able to accomplish those,” Williams said. “I also wanted a national championship and an SEC championship. We weren’t able to accomplish those. I want to dominate, but team always comes first.”
Williams talked about what led to him coming back to South Carolina for another season at SEC Media Days, and to no surprise, his answer is consistent with the rest of his quotes from this offseason.
"I'm gonna come back for a legacy year and just try to cement my name in South Carolina forever," said Williams. He also mentioned that he has been focusing on working on his man-to-man coverage and has been doing a lot of defensive back-field work this offseason to help improve his game.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Baseball Has Two Players Receive Postseason Awards
- Mainieri Expects the Gamecocks Back "in Omaha and in the College World Series"
- Meet Jaquel Holman: The Versatile Star Athlete Joining the South Carolina Gamecocks
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on X: @AlexJoyceSI
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!