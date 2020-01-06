Gamecock Digest
South Carolina remains in top five of Women's AP Poll.

Chaunte'l Powell

After the convincing win over Alabama Sunday to improve to 14-1 on the year, the South Carolina Gamecocks find themselves at number four in the most recent AP Poll. The Gamecocks received just one first place vote. 

Coming in at number one is UConn, who remains i undefeated at 12-0 and received 19 first-place votes. Oregon and Oregon State are two and three respectively while Stanford comes in after South Carolina to round out the top five. 

When asked after practice last week how she feels about her team's ranking, USC head coach Dawn Staley said shrugged it off and simply said "that's out of our control." 

The Gamecocks return home this Thursday to face another ranked opponent in No. 21 Arkansas.

Here is the complete list of the AP Top 25 teams with first place votes in parentheses: 

1 UConn (19) 12-0

2 Oregon (7) 12-1

3 Oregon State (3) 14-0

4 South Carolina (1) 14-1

5 Stanford 13-1

6 Baylor 11-1

7 Louisville 14-1

8 UCLA 14-0

9 NC State 14-0

10 Texas A&M 13-1

11 Florida State 14-1

12 Indiana 12-2

13 Mississippi State 14-2

14 Kentucky 12-2

15 DePaul 13-2

16 Gonzaga 14-1

17 Maryland 10-3

18 Arizona 13-1

19 West Virginia 11-1

20 Missouri State 12-2

21 Arkansas 13-2

22 South Dakota 15-2

23 Tennessee 11-3

24 Michigan 11-3

25 Princeton 12-1

