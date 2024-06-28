Gamecock Digest

Former Gamecock star Jermaine Couisnard signs undrafted free agent deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Couisnard, a four-year standout at South Carolina, joins the professional ranks after signing an undrafted free agent deal with The New Orleans Pelicans

Mar 5, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Jermaine Couisnard (5) shoots against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Jermaine Couisnard, a former standout player at South Carolina, has officially signed an undrafted free agent deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. Known for his clutch play in late-game scenarios, Couisnard leaves behind an impressive college career at both South Carolina and Oregon.4o

College Career:

South Carolina:

Years Played: Four years

Games Played: 73

Points Per Game: 12.0

Rebounds Per Game: 2.8

Assists Per Game: 3.2

Honors and Accolades:

SEC All-Freshman

SEC Freshman of the Week (Jan. 20, Feb. 4)

CBS Sports/USBWA Freshman of the Week (Jan. 21)



Oregon:

Years Played: Two years

Games Played: 55

Points Per Game: 15.3

Rebounds Per Game: 4.0

Assists Per Game: 2.9

Honors and Accolades:

Second-team All-Pac-12 (2024)

All-Pac-12 Tournament Team selection (2024)

Signing Announcement

Jermaine Couisnard's journey has now taken an exciting turn as he has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. This opportunity opens a new chapter in his basketball career. Signing with New Orleans gives both South Carolina and Oregon something to be proud of, as both schools helped develop his game and get him this opportunity at the next level.

Looking Ahead

As Couisnard transitions to the professional arena, his dedication and skills will undoubtedly make him a valuable asset alongside players like Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

