P.J. Dozier's NBA Return: Timberwolves Sign Former Gamecock Star to One-Year Deal
After spending last season with Serbian club Partizan Belgrade, Dozier is set for an NBA comeback in the 2024-25 campaign. The former South Carolina standout faced a significant setback with a torn ACL in November 2021 while playing for the Nuggets. He spent most of the 2022-23 season in the G League, with stints on the affiliates of both the Timberwolves and Kings. In his 33 Euroleague appearances last year, Dozier posted solid numbers, averaging 9.2 points, 3.1 assists, and 3.0 rebounds in 21.5 minutes per game.
Dozier's journey to the NBA wasn't straightforward. After going undrafted in 2017 following two seasons with the Gamecocks, he made a name for himself by helping South Carolina reach the Final Four. During his final season, he averaged 13.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.7 steals per game, shooting 40.7% from the field and 29.8% from beyond the arc in 36 games.
In the NBA, Dozier has career averages of 5.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game, with shooting splits of 40.2% from the field and 30.7% from three-point range across 121 regular-season games. He's also played in 15 NBA playoff games, showcasing his ability to perform on the big stage.
Before his ACL injury in 2021, Dozier was a well-regarded sixth man, with many believing he was a strong contender for the Sixth Man of the Year award. His return to the NBA is a moment of pride for Gamecock fans and a welcome sight for basketball enthusiasts everywhere.
