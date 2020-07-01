GamecockDigest
Gamecocks Land A Commitment And Are In The Hunt For Another

Chaunte'l Powell

Three-star wide receiver Simeon Price announced his commitment to the University of South Carolina Wednesday. 

The 6-0, 204 pound 2021 prospect out of Pensacola made the announcement on his personal Twitter page. 

Price is also a standout track and field athlete. During the 2020 signing period, South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp made note of how two-sport athletes tend to get his attention. 

The Gamecocks also found out they are still in the hunt for a four-star prospect in the 2022 class. 

Brandon Cleveland, a 6-3, 260 pound defensive tackle out of Tampa, Fl. took to his personal Twitter to announce his top seven. 

He will be choosing between South Carolina, Miami, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Auburn, NC State and Penn State. 

