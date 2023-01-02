Skip to main content

How To Watch: South Carolina At Georgia

South Carolina's women's basketball team is set for their first road game in SEC play on Monday night.

Head coach Dawn Staley and her squad started conference play this past Thursday, ironically defeating former Georgia head coach Joni Taylor and her Texas A&M Aggies by 42 points. 

They are now gearing up to take on one of the better women's basketball teams in the SEC East, the Georgia Bulldogs. Coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson leads the red and black.

While the Bulldogs aren't potent in shooting the basketball, they're led by two 5th-year seniors in guard Diamond Battles and forward Brittney Smith, who collectively average 25.4 points per game. 

Where the Bulldogs get their moneys-worth is on the defensive end. They have forced 20 or more turnovers in two-thirds of the games they've played this season, which could be problematic for a South Carolina team that averages about one turnover for every offensive assist.

It looks to be a game where if South Carolina can take care of business on both ends, they should win comfortably, but road games in the SEC can be a tricky proposition, even for the best team in the sport.

How to Watch No. 1 South Carolina at Georgia

  • Gameday: Monday, January 2nd, 2023.
  • Game time: 7:00 pm ET
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Stadium: Stegeman Coliseum (Athens, Georgia)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

