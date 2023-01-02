How To Watch: South Carolina At Georgia

Head coach Dawn Staley and her squad started conference play this past Thursday, ironically defeating former Georgia head coach Joni Taylor and her Texas A&M Aggies by 42 points.

They are now gearing up to take on one of the better women's basketball teams in the SEC East, the Georgia Bulldogs. Coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson leads the red and black.

While the Bulldogs aren't potent in shooting the basketball, they're led by two 5th-year seniors in guard Diamond Battles and forward Brittney Smith, who collectively average 25.4 points per game.

Where the Bulldogs get their moneys-worth is on the defensive end. They have forced 20 or more turnovers in two-thirds of the games they've played this season, which could be problematic for a South Carolina team that averages about one turnover for every offensive assist.

It looks to be a game where if South Carolina can take care of business on both ends, they should win comfortably, but road games in the SEC can be a tricky proposition, even for the best team in the sport.

How to Watch No. 1 South Carolina at Georgia

Gameday: Monday, January 2nd, 2023.

Monday, January 2nd, 2023. Game time: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: Stegeman Coliseum (Athens, Georgia)

Stegeman Coliseum (Athens, Georgia) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

