South Carolina Gamecock Commit Eli Ellis Impresses at UA Next Elite 24 Weekend
Once again Eli Ellis made headlines, this time its for his performance at Under Amour's Next Elite 24 camp hosted in Brooklyn,New York. The camp hosts 24 of the nations best upcoming juniors and seniors. Making his presence especially felt on day two, Ellis checked every box winning the three-point contest and a game of knockout performing fellow sharp-shooters, domestic and international.
It was well documented on social media app, X that Ellis was a mix of basketball prowess and entertainment. In the three-point competition, Ellis knocked down acrobatic fading threes, even a half court jumper to win the contest in dramatic fashion. Though Ellis is a smaller guard, he makes up for it with his high IQ for the game as well as the sheer passion he plays the game with. However, the 6-foot guard struggled a bit on game day agaisnt talller more physical guards.
But Gamecocks fans don't let this discourage you, Ellis is an elite level offensive guard that plays with grit and a lot of energy. At best the four-star point guard can be pesky in passing lanes or create off-ball steals; similar to what Steph Curry does on defense.
For the first time in the events life span, Under Armour hosted international players, from France, Spain, Mexico and Germany.
Joan Beringer France
Jonas Boulefaa France
Dovydas Buika Lithuania
Guillermo Del Pino Spain
Gildas Gimenez Spain
Karim Lopez Mexico
Eric Reibe Germany
Adding international players in domestic elite level events will likely be the new norm for showcases such as these. Just as we witnessed in the Olympics, the eastern world is rapidly catching up, and rubbing elbows on a consistent basis with international players put the game in a great space. Prior to the Olympics it again was evident as Eli's younger brother Issac Ellis participated in the Adidas Next Gen Tournament in Berlin against some of the top European talent.
