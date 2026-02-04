2026 Women’s Olympic Figure Skating Odds (Kaori Sakamoto Favored to Win Gold Medal)

One of the longest and most storied events in the Winter Olympics is figure skating, especially the women's event, which has been part of the Olympics since 1908.

Russian-born athletes have won the gold medal in women's figure skating in three-straight editions of the Winter Games. Adelina Sotnikova won it in 2014, Alina Zagitova won it in 2018, and Anna Shcherbakova won it in 2022, with the latter two representing as Individual Neutral Athletes.

Entering this year's competition, it's a Japanese woman that tops the odds list. Let's take a look.

Women's Olympic Figure Skating Gold Medal Odds

Kaori Sakamoto (JPN) +175

Adeliia Petrosian (AIN) +240

Alysa Liu (USA) +270

Amber Glenn (USA) +430

Ami Nakai (JPN) +1600

Niina Petrokina (EST) +2500

Mone Chiba (JPN) +2500

Isabeau Levito (USA) +4000

Anastasiia Gubanova (GEO) +10000

Lara Naki Gutmann (ITA) +10000

Jia Shin (KOR) +10000

Loena Hendrickx (BEL) +10000

Haein Lee (KOR) +10000

Nina Pinzaroone (BEL) +10000

Anna Pezzetta (ITA) +10000

Sofia Samodelkina (KAZ) +10000

Kimmy Respond (SUI) +10000

Lida Karhunen (FIN) +10000

Kaori Sakamoto from Japan is the betting favorite to win the gold medal at +175, an implied probability of 36.36%. Sakamoto won the bronze medal at the 2022 Games, and now the 25-year-old is ready to capture gold.

While Sakamoto is a deserving favorite, the best bet on the board may be a different Japanese woman, Ami Nakai. She has recently impressed figure skating fans with her Short Program at Skate America. She's coming into her first Winter Games and is considered a dark horse largely due to her age at just 17 years old, but that could provide some betting value at her 16-1 price point. She may just be a prodigy that we want to buy in on before it's too late.

Pick: Ami Nakai (JPN) +1600 via FanDuel

