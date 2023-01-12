Gamecocks Looking For Revenge At Kentucky

The South Carolina Gamecocks have consistently handled business with their SEC opponents this season. They will look to continue this trend when they play at Kentucky later this evening. However, compared to some of their recent matchups, this one should mean more to the Gamecocks.

The Wildcats were the same team that shockingly knocked off South Carolina in the championship game of the SEC Women's Basketball Team this past season, scoring 21 fourth-quarter points en route to a last-second two-point upset win.

Since that game took place, a lot has changed at Kentucky. Kentucky saw four of their top six scorers from last season walk out the door, including superstar Rhyne Howard, who moved on to the WNBA, and the hero from last year's upset in Dre'una Edwards, who transferred to Baylor in the offseason.

This season, the Wildcats are relying on the few top remaining contributors from last year's squad, especially Robyn Benton, who came back as a super senior and is currently averaging 16.3 points per game.

The Gamecocks will again face a conference foe that heavily relies on their defense to create offensive opportunities, as the Wildcats lead in the SEC in turnovers forced per game, averaging 22.6 forced per contest, and possess the top three leaders in the conference in steals per game.

If South Carolina can play within their system and not let the stunning loss from last season plague their psyche, the Gamecocks should remain undefeated come Friday morning.

How To Watch No. 1 South Carolina at Kentucky

Gameday: Thursday, January 12th, 2023.

Thursday, January 12th, 2023. Game time: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET TV: SEC Network Plus

SEC Network Plus Stadium: Memorial Coliseum (Lexington, KY)

Memorial Coliseum (Lexington, KY) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

