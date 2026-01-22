South Carolina Gamecocks Prepare for Ranked Matchup vs Oklahoma Sooners

The South Carolina Gamecocks are preparing for a ranked matchup vs the Oklahoma Sooners.

The South Carolina women's basketball team returns to action on Thursday as they will play against the Oklahoma Sooners at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma. The Gamecocks are undefeated in conference play up to this point while the Sooners have lost three straight conference games.

Despite Oklahoma's recent struggles, they are still ranked No. 16 in the country while the Gamecocks are ranked No. 2. It's a big week for the lady Gamecocks as they have this ranked matchup against the Sooners and then on Sunday they will play the No. 5 Vanderbilt Commodores. The Commodores are undefeated on the season up to this point.

Lady Gamecocks Looking to Extend SEC Win Streak to Six Games

Jan 11, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Joyce Edwards (8) drives around Georgia Bulldogs forward Zhen Craft (8) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Heading into Thursday's matchup, the Gamecocks are averaging 88.7 points per game and the Sooners are averaging 89.8. The major difference between the two is South Carolina is allowing just an average of 53.9 points and the Sooners are allowing an average of 62.3

Joyce Edwards has been leading the scoring charge this season for Dawn Staley and her team. Edwards is averaging 20.6 points per game, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 60.3 percent from the field. Madina Okot has also had a very impressive season up this point as she is averaging a double-double with 14.5 points and 11 rebounds per game.

For the Sooners, Aaliyah Chavez is the leading scorer averaging 18.8 points per game and 4.0 rebounds per game. Raegan Beers is also averaging a double-double on the season with 16.7 points per game and 11.2 rebounds.

The Gamecocks are continuing to put themselves in a position to reclaim their national title glory. Last season they came up short in the championship, but this year, Staley has constructed another roster that looks to have the potential to be a national title contender.

The lone loss for the Gamecocks did come against an SEC opponent in the Texas Longhorns, however, it did not count against South Carolina's conference record as the game took place in the Players Era Championship earlier in the season. The Gamecocks avenged that loss against the Longhorns last week as they defeated them 68-65 at home.

Thursday's game is set to be played at 7:30 PM ET and will be broadcasted on ESPN. Sunday's game against Vanderbilt is set for 3:00 PM ET.

