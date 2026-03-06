South Carolina Advances to the Semi-Finals After a 87-64 Route of Kentucky

South Carolina has made their presence felt in this SEC Tournament after a 87-64 route of the Kentucky Wildcats in the quarterfinals. They will play the winner of Oklahoma and LSU in the next round.

This is the second game in a row the Gamecocks had to take on Kentucky after going on the road to Lexington to end the regular. While that game was a back and forth affair, this one was controlled by South Carolina throughout.

Joyce Edwards led the way in the scoring department Friday afternoon. Edwards finished the game with 21 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Madina Okot logged a double-double in the game with 15 points and 13 rebounds. The Gamecocks feature one of the best frontcourts in the conference. The Edwards-Okot duo could prove big for the team going forward.

South Carolina entered the SEC Tournament as the number one seed for 10th time in program history. The team is now 31-1 as the top seed in the tournament all time. The Gamecocks are looking for a fourth consecutive tournament championship.

Semi-Finals Up Next

Oklahoma's Zya Vann (3) celebrates after Oklahoma sent the game to overtime as Ta'niya Latson (00), Tessa Johnson and Raven Johnson (25) react in the second half of the women's college basketball game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the South Carolina at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Thursday Jan. 22, 2026. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The quarterfinal matchup is currently underway between the LSU Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners. Against the Sooners, South Carolina would have the opportunity to make amends for one of their two losses on the season. The Sooners came away with a 94-82 overtime victory at home against the Gamecocks back in January.

LSU and South Carolina have had lots of battles over the years. This season on the road in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the Gamecocks were able to walk away with a narrow 79-72 win. Can they do it again in the semis should it come to that?

