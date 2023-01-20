Gamecocks Annihilate Vanderbilt To Remain Undefeated

The South Carolina Gamecocks have had their recent share of challenges in the past few weeks, having to scratch and claw out wins on the road both in Athens and Starkville, and withstand a solid first half fight from the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington. It could've been assumed based off of these matchups that the Gamecocks could've had a rocky showing as they took the floor in Nashville on Thursday night, but that was far from the case.

It was a vintage performance for Carolina in Vanderbilt's Memorial Gymnasium, as the Gamecocks did what they've excelled at for the past several years, create and convert on opportunities in the paint, as South Carolina scored 62.5 percent of their points right at the basket. This effort was lead by Aliyah Boston and Kamilla Cardoso, who both recorded a double and double and combined for 26 points and 25 rebounds.

Boston in particular had a historic evening, as her double double tied the program's all-time career record of 72 double doubles, a mark that's been held by Gamecock legend Sheila Foster since 1982. On the defensive end, things weren't all much different for South Carolina, as they held the Commodores to a minuscule 30% from the field, grabbed 26 more total rebounds and blocked an astonishing 14 shots.

One other takeaway from this game is how point guard Raven Johnson continues to come into her own. The second year guard has displayed increasing confidence in this recent stretch and has great court vision that she showcased again on Thursday night, making passes that put her teammates in great position to score on multiple occasions.

Everything else that occurred was par for the course, which is another way to say that South Carolina completely imposed their will on an opponent in Vanderbilt who was clearly outmatched, especially from the second quarter onward. The Gamecocks will be back in Columbia on Sunday when they take one of the better teams in the conference in the Arkansas Razorbacks.

