South Carolina Irks Out Win Over Clemson

The Gamecocks came into this contest looking for revenge against the Tigers after losing to them last year at Littlejohn Coliseum. South Carolina achieved it through what could've been written as a Hollywood script.

What led to the final result of the 171st edition of the Palmetto Series on the hardwood?

Threes And Freebies

The Gamecocks got off to a slow start in the first couple of minutes of the contest, which saw multiple sloppy turnovers and unnecessary fouls from South Carolina. They would find their groove throughout the rest of the first half due to the confident shooting stroke shown by Carolina's guards, especially Chico Carter Jr.

South Carolina would take advantage of their efficiency behind the arc by driving to the basket off far-reaching screens and constant cuts to the basket, which led to multiple Tiger fouls and allowed the Gamecocks to find a good offensive rhythm.

Changes By Necessity

An issue that started to surface around midway in the second half for South Carolina was foul trouble, specifically with their veterans, as Hayden Brown, Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, and Meechie Johnson all had at least three fouls each.

This led to the Gamecocks at one point having all three true freshmen, Zachary Davis, Daniel Hankins-Sanford, and GG Jackson, on the floor, a set of circumstances that would cause most other teams to fold, but not this group.

The Gamecocks' young bucks held firm as South Carolina wouldn't relinquish the lead while they were on the court, and Lamont Paris would say later that he made sure to tell the group after the game how vital those minutes were they provided.

The Game-Winning Shot

Of course, the biggest play of the entire game was the last one for South Carolina, as the Gamecocks inbounded the ball to Chico Carter Jr. He saw an opening behind the Tigers that was shockingly lazy in getting back on defense.

Carter, the Columbia native who played right down the road at Cardinal Newman high school, drove near the baseline, stopped and fired up a difficult shot over Tigers guard Brevin Galloway, and watched the shot fall as he subsequently fell back on the court himself.

The win is enormous for head coach Lamont Paris and this program, who are already showing the rest of college basketball that the Gamecocks won't back down when the game hangs in the balance.

