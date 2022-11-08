GG Jackson's Impact Not Defined By Early Season

Basketball stars carry an unnecessary burden from a young age. Forward GG Jackson has had eyes on him since high school, and the pressure has been mounting since he arrived in Columbia.

South Carolina hasn't signed someone of Jackson's magnitude in a long time; NBA scouts love his projectability and athleticism. They will be around Colonial Life Arena this season to see what he offers.

However, it will take time for Jackson to figure out who he is. College is tough on true freshmen, especially big men. He will face 22-year-old men who have played hundreds of SEC minutes.

His sheer skill set will allow him to flash offensive prowess. Jackson can pull up from the free-throw line extended while also putting his back to the basket and going through defenders.

Jackson's length also should allow him to play some small-ball five and block shots at the rim. He will get bested at times, which is a critical part of the learning curve for young players.

They plan to give him a lot of responsibility, a high honor for a seventeen-year-old. He likely will reward their confidence, but their beliefs come with an implied patience. The coaching staff isn't expecting him to become an All-SEC player from game one.

They want to see him hustle and develop over the non-conference slate. Tuesday provides a baseline for where he is and where he can be, but nothing more than that. Fans need not worry if things don't look well because it isn't supposed to yet.

