South Carolina vs. South Carolina State Betting Lines, Odds

Head coach Lamont Paris leads the Gamecocks into a new era as he takes over a desolate program hoping to reach new program heights. The initial preseason camp feedback was positive, but it must manifest in wins.

South Carolina opens their season against South Carolina State, an in-state opponent with some solid talent to offer. However, many see this as a walkaway win for the Gamecocks, hoping to hit the ground running.

Many national outlets were down on South Carolina entering the season, as their roster is littered with transfers and freshmen. Paris seems to think they have a camaraderie, which was apparent in the scrimmage.

This team will make some frustrating mistakes, but they appear willing to play hard for the coaching staff. Everything else can be ironed out over the season, but that much is enough.

Major sportsbooks have this as a big win for South Carolina. They have superior talent and need to gel on both ends of the court to ensure breathing room in conference play.

Fan Duel: South Carolina -23.5

DraftKings: South Carolina -24

The public money started on South Carolina, though the point-spread action is relatively even. Oddsmakers are predicting a defensive game, suggesting it may be tough to find their legs early on.

