South Carolina’s Season Ends in Disappointment: What’s Next for the Gamecocks?
South Carolina’s men’s basketball season came to a disappointing end in the first round of the SEC Tournament, falling 72-68 to Arkansas a team the Gamecocks dominated just weeks ago. The loss caps off a frustrating 12-20 season, tying for the second-most losses in school history. Only the 2022-23 team, which finished 11-22, lost more games in a single season.
A Season of Struggles
Expectations were high after last year’s NCAA Tournament appearance, but things unraveled quickly. The Gamecocks entered the season with hopes of reloading their roster and making another postseason push, but those dreams faded fast after a shocking 71-74 home loss to North Florida in the opener—a game that was supposed to be an easy win.
South Carolina managed to recover with two straight victories but suffered a setback against No. 14 Indiana on the road. They bounced back with a win over Mercer before falling to No. 22 Xavier. By the end of November, they stood at 4-3. December offered a glimmer of hope with a 6-0 run, including a signature win over then-No. 25 Clemson, now a top-10 team.
However, once SEC play began in January, the wheels fell off. The Gamecocks went winless in the month, finishing 0-8 in conference play. They suffered close losses to No. 2 Auburn (by three points) and No. 5 Florida (by one), but most other defeats were lopsided. They didn’t secure their first conference win until late February, a victory over Texas. South Carolina finished March 1-3, with their only win coming against Arkansas before the Razorbacks got revenge in the SEC Tournament.
Standout Performers
Despite the team’s struggles, sophomore forward Collin Murray-Boyles emerged as a bright spot. The projected NBA lottery pick was named Second-Team All-SEC after averaging 16.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 58.5% from the field. He also set a career-high with a 35-point performance during the season.
Another highlight was Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, who was named the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year while attending law school.
Looking ahead, Nick Pringle, a senior forward from Seabrook, SC, could return for another season. After transferring from Alabama, he had an up-and-down year, averaging 9.7 points and 6.4 rebounds. Whether he remains with the Gamecocks or moves to a different program remains to be seen.
Myles Stute is another potential returner after missing this season due to injury. He played a key role in last year’s tournament team and
could be an important piece next season.
Cam Scott, a former five-star recruit from Lexington, SC, will enter his sophomore season. While his freshman year had growing pains due to limited minutes and shot opportunities, he remains a promising talent if he stays with the program and grows his game.
Who’s Moving On?
Several players are expected to depart:
1. PG Jacobi Wright
Jacobi Wright – A senior who showed flashes of potential but never fully lived up to his billing as a top-100 recruit.
2. PG Jamarii Thomas
The team’s second-leading scorer at 13.1 points per game, but his 36.9% shooting percentage and inconsistency hurt the team at times.
3. PF Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk
A fan favorite and defensive presence, but his offensive production never materialized. He averaged just 1.2 points and 1.7 rebounds in 28 games this season.
The Road Ahead
With the season over, Lamont Paris and his staff can now shift their full attention to rebuilding the roster. The transfer portal is already active, and the Gamecocks will have a strong NIL presence to attract talent. A recent OVO x South Carolina basketball merchandise drop, in partnership with Drake and other programs, could provide a boost in recruiting efforts.
However, next season will be a defining one for Paris. With a new athletic director in place and now holding the unfortunate record for the most losses in a single season and now second most, the pressure is on. Fans are already voicing their frustrations, and a turnaround is essential in 2025. The pieces are there, but Paris will need to prove he can put together a winning product - or risk his seat getting even hotter.
