South Carolina Standout Ta'Lon Cooper Signs Summer League Deal with the Orlando Magic
After a long college career, Ta'Lon Cooper, a Dorman High School product from Roebuck, S.C., has been awarded an opportunity to earn an NBA contract. On Friday evening, he announced that he will be playing for the Orlando Magic in the upcoming Summer League, much like former Gamecock star PG Hassani Gravett, who got a summer league contract a few years ago. Gravett earned a two-way contract that allowed him to find success in both the G League and the NBA, where he was a fan favorite and put up great numbers for Orlando.
For Ta'Lon, the contract is only for the summer and does not put him on the official roster. However, he is coming off a year of playing some of the best basketball in his career. He averaged 9.9 PPG, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, and 3.6 REB this year, earning him Second Team All-SEC honors. He finished his career as one of seven active players in the country with 700-plus career assists and 1,300-plus career points. His 3.51 assist-to-turnover ratio was eighth in the country and second in the SEC. He was the first Gamecock since Devan Downey in 2008-09 to average 4.0 or more assists per game. Ta'Lon scored in double figures 18 times (13 times in SEC play) and had five or more assists in 14 games. He led the team in assists in 21 of 34 games.
He played three years with Morehead State alongside now Auburn star Johni Broome. He then transferred to play one year at Minnesota before transferring back home to South Carolina this past year, where he helped lead the Gamecocks back to March Madness for the first time since their Final Four appearance in 2017.
