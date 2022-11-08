Bosmans-Verdonk Out For Season Opener

Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk was one of a slew of transfer additions the Gamecocks added in the offseason and has seen significant minutes in the Gamecocks' preseason games.

Bosmans-Verdonk is one of the most experienced transfers the team brought in in terms of the amount of playing time he's received at the division one power five level and brings leadership, size, and a high basketball IQ to the frontcourt.

Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, they'll be without Bosmans-Verdonk tonight in their season-opening matchup against the South Carolina State Bulldogs, as Benjamin was seen in street clothes and a walking boot in warmups.

Due to his absence, Lamont Paris and his staff will more than likely need to lean more heavily on center Josh Gray, but also may have to go small ball at times due to the lack of significant bodies they have in their front court, something that could put them in a bind in terms of their paint presence throughout this contest.

How To Watch South Carolina State @ South Carolina

Gameday: Tuesday, November 8th, 2022.

Tuesday, November 8th, 2022. Game time: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, South Carolina)

Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, South Carolina)

