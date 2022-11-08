Skip to main content

Bosmans-Verdonk Out For Season Opener

The Illinois transfer forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk was seen in a walking boot in warmups, effectively making him inactive for the Gamecocks season opener.

Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk was one of a slew of transfer additions the Gamecocks added in the offseason and has seen significant minutes in the Gamecocks' preseason games. 

Bosmans-Verdonk is one of the most experienced transfers the team brought in in terms of the amount of playing time he's received at the division one power five level and brings leadership, size, and a high basketball IQ to the frontcourt.

Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, they'll be without Bosmans-Verdonk tonight in their season-opening matchup against the South Carolina State Bulldogs, as Benjamin was seen in street clothes and a walking boot in warmups.

Due to his absence, Lamont Paris and his staff will more than likely need to lean more heavily on center Josh Gray, but also may have to go small ball at times due to the lack of significant bodies they have in their front court, something that could put them in a bind in terms of their paint presence throughout this contest.

How To Watch South Carolina State @ South Carolina

  • Gameday: Tuesday, November 8th, 2022.
  • Game time: 7:00 pm ET
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Stadium: Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, South Carolina)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

USATSI_17915157
Basketball

Bosmans-Verdonk Out For Season Opener

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19347175
Basketball

LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. South Carolina State

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19259042
Basketball

Hayden Brown Available For Season Opener

By Andrew Lyon
Khalifa Keith
Recruiting

Khalifa Keith Decommits From Kentucky

By Evan Crowell
IMG_8498
Recruiting

Is Commit Xzavier McLeod The Next Interior Star For South Carolina?

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19347354
Basketball

GG Jackson's Impact Not Defined By Early Season

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19347465
Basketball

South Carolina vs. South Carolina State Betting Lines, Odds

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_18015923
Basketball

Gamecocks Dominate ETSU In Season Opener

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_18930310
Football

Grayson Howard Commits To Army All-American Game

By Evan Crowell