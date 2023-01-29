Skip to main content

How To Watch: South Carolina at Alabama

Dawn Staley and South Carolina's women's basketball team looks to remain undefeated when they take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sunday afternoon.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke and rest of the South Carolina Gamecocks got what probably felt like a much needed reprieve from the court, as they'll be playing for first time in seven days when they take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sunday afternoon. Although they've won their last four conference matchups by an average margin of 38.5 points, they'll be facing an Alabama squad that's much improved compared to last season, and they've only lost two games to this point on their home floor.

The biggest key to this game will be whether or not the Gamecocks' No. 1 three point percentage defense can slow down the Crimson Tide's shooting from behind the arc, as Alabama's shooting 38 percent from three-point land, which ranks first in the SEC and eighth nationally, marks that are paced by starters Hannah Barber and Aaliyah Nye. In terms of who the Gamecocks' need to stop, the Crimson Tide's Brittany Davis is the heartbeat of their squad, as she leads the team in steals, rebounds and is the only player who averages a double digit scoring output.

It's the 46th all-time meeting between both programs, with the Gamecocks looking to secure their 31st victory in the series.

How To Watch South Carolina at Alabama

  • Gameday: Sunday, January 29th, 2023.
  • Game time: 1:00 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Stadium: Coleman Coliseum (Tuscaloosa, AL)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

Aliyah Boston
Basketball

How To Watch: South Carolina at Alabama

By Andrew Lyon
Lamont Paris
Basketball

How To Watch: South Carolina at Georgia

By Andrew Lyon
Wendell Gregory
Recruiting

REACTION: Clayton White Gets Athletic Monster In Wendell Gregory

By Andrew Lyon
Jordan Watford
Basketball

South Carolina Visits Jordan Watford

By Fisher Brewer
B4C95752-B58B-432B-8233-83C6C6A8DC85
Recruiting

Gamecock Basketball Offers Finland Prospect

By Fisher Brewer
Eddie Lewis
Football

Eddie Lewis, South Carolina's New Deep-Ball Threat

By Christian Dart
Jaden Rashada
Recruiting

SOURCES: South Carolina In Contact With Jaden Rashada

By Fisher Brewer
D3DD8A9D-6F8E-4650-B92A-AA1244BA7382
Recruiting

Wendell Gregory Announces Decision

By Fisher Brewer
Elijah Caldwell
Recruiting

Get To Know New South Carolina Commit Elijah Caldwell

By Andrew Lyon