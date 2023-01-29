Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke and rest of the South Carolina Gamecocks got what probably felt like a much needed reprieve from the court, as they'll be playing for first time in seven days when they take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sunday afternoon. Although they've won their last four conference matchups by an average margin of 38.5 points, they'll be facing an Alabama squad that's much improved compared to last season, and they've only lost two games to this point on their home floor.

The biggest key to this game will be whether or not the Gamecocks' No. 1 three point percentage defense can slow down the Crimson Tide's shooting from behind the arc, as Alabama's shooting 38 percent from three-point land, which ranks first in the SEC and eighth nationally, marks that are paced by starters Hannah Barber and Aaliyah Nye. In terms of who the Gamecocks' need to stop, the Crimson Tide's Brittany Davis is the heartbeat of their squad, as she leads the team in steals, rebounds and is the only player who averages a double digit scoring output.

It's the 46th all-time meeting between both programs, with the Gamecocks looking to secure their 31st victory in the series.

How To Watch South Carolina at Alabama

Gameday: Sunday, January 29th, 2023.

Sunday, January 29th, 2023. Game time: 1:00 pm ET

1:00 pm ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Stadium: Coleman Coliseum (Tuscaloosa, AL)

Coleman Coliseum (Tuscaloosa, AL) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

