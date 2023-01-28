Gamecock Basketball Offers Finland Prospect

South Carolina has gone international in recruiting. The coaching staff recently offered 6-10 forward Okku Federiko, a Finland prospect playing for Pannterit Helsinki. He played in the Finnish U19 league and averaged 19.3 points and 11 rebounds per game.

South Carolina will look to get into the recent trend of getting kids from Finland to come over to the USA and play college ball. Recruiting overseas is a normal thing, but recently Finland has been producing a lot of college players in the last couple of years, including last year, when one of the top players in the country, Alvar Peltoniemi, picked a school up the road in D2 powerhouse Augusta University over pro options.

Also, Okku's brother Federiko, who committed to Pitt last year over South Carolina, was some of the biggest names to pick a college in the USA over staying in Finland.

South Carolina had the Federiko family on an official visit last year, and as of now, South Carolina is the first college to offer him.

South Carolina has a chance to bring in a very productive big man, which is a big team need, even more so with freshman forward G.G. Jackson being projected as a lottery pick in this year's NBA draft.

Okku could come in and try to bring that same type of play style with GG's class of PG Zachary Davis and PF Daniel Hankins-Sanford, whom he can develop alongside. Collin Murray-Boyles and shooting guard Arden Conyers.

