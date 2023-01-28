Skip to main content

South Carolina Visits Jordan Watford

South Carolina recently sent an assistant to watch basketball star Jordan Watford.

Recently, South Carolina sent assistant coach Eddie Shannon to see Lancaster guard Jordan Watford. This news came from Senator Lou Bezjak of the State, who first reported it.

Since then, Rivals.com has ranked Jordan Watford as a four-star prospect and the 52nd-best player in the country.

He tells NextUpRecruits.com that he's been in contact with Clemson, South Carolina, Winthrop, Mississippi State, and Tennessee. He also took an unofficial visit to South Carolina back in October, and although he doesn't have an offer yet, Jordan could be a priority recruit for the 2025 class.

We spoke with sources this past weekend that told us Jordan has the potential to be nationally known by the time the 2025 class comes around.

South Carolina currently hasn't offered anyone in the 2025 class, and although it's still very early for offers, there's a good chance Jordan will get the first offer from SC in the class.

We will keep watching Jordan as his recruitment is just getting started, but it's safe to say that Jordan has the potential to be one of those Carolina guys on the circuit who gets a lot of attention, like GG Jackson, Cam Scott, and KJ Greene.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

Jordan Watford
Basketball

South Carolina Visits Jordan Watford

By Fisher Brewer
B4C95752-B58B-432B-8233-83C6C6A8DC85
Recruiting

Gamecock Basketball Offers Finland Prospect

By Fisher Brewer
Eddie Lewis
Football

Eddie Lewis, South Carolina's New Deep-Ball Threat

By Christian Dart
Jaden Rashada
Recruiting

SOURCES: South Carolina In Contact With Jaden Rashada

By Fisher Brewer
D3DD8A9D-6F8E-4650-B92A-AA1244BA7382
Recruiting

Wendell Gregory Announces Decision

By Fisher Brewer
Elijah Caldwell
Recruiting

Get To Know New South Carolina Commit Elijah Caldwell

By Andrew Lyon
Dowell Loggains 1
Football

National College Football Pundit Heaps Praise On Dowell Loggains

By Andrew Lyon
Wendell Gregory
Recruiting

Where Will Wendell Gregory Commit?

By Andrew Lyon
Dowell Loggains 1
Football

Dowell Loggains' Chance to Imprint His Own Vision for South Carolina

By Christian Dart