South Carolina Visits Jordan Watford

Recently, South Carolina sent assistant coach Eddie Shannon to see Lancaster guard Jordan Watford. This news came from Senator Lou Bezjak of the State, who first reported it.

Since then, Rivals.com has ranked Jordan Watford as a four-star prospect and the 52nd-best player in the country.

He tells NextUpRecruits.com that he's been in contact with Clemson, South Carolina, Winthrop, Mississippi State, and Tennessee. He also took an unofficial visit to South Carolina back in October, and although he doesn't have an offer yet, Jordan could be a priority recruit for the 2025 class.

We spoke with sources this past weekend that told us Jordan has the potential to be nationally known by the time the 2025 class comes around.

South Carolina currently hasn't offered anyone in the 2025 class, and although it's still very early for offers, there's a good chance Jordan will get the first offer from SC in the class.

We will keep watching Jordan as his recruitment is just getting started, but it's safe to say that Jordan has the potential to be one of those Carolina guys on the circuit who gets a lot of attention, like GG Jackson, Cam Scott, and KJ Greene.

