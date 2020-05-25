Dawn Staley's First 2021 Commit Revealed

For the last few days South Carolina head basketball coach Dawn Staley has been hinting at some new additions coming to the women’s roster in 2021.

Wednesday they found out one would be Aubryanna “Bree” Hall out of Dayton, Ohio.

Hall had the Gamecocks in her top-7 along with NC State, Kentucky, Ohio State, Mississippi State and Texas.

ESPN has Hall ranked as the 10th best guard and 26th best prospect overall in the class of 2021. She is the highest ranked player to come out of the state of Ohio for that class as well.

Dan Olson, a talent evaluator for ESPN, describes the 5’11 guard as an "athletic big-guard rises on jumper in mid-range game and delivers; defends, traps in pressure, converts plays from turnovers; emerging offensive game to the arc is key to next level impact; back court size, versatility brings power-5 interest."

Hall is reportedly close to Toledo native and current Gamecock point guard Zia Cooke and was able to take a visit to South Carolina back in February.