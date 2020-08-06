Olivia Thompson Continues To Live The Dream

Freshman year for Olivia Thompson at the University of South Carolina was one for the books.

A former 5A player of the year out of Lexington High, she knows first hand the work that's gone in to building the Gamecock women's basketball program into what it is today.

As a walk-on, she hit the court in the same arena she grew up watching other Gamecock greats and scored a career-high 10 points against Alabama State.

The ride continued with exciting wins against SEC rival Mississippi and a historic win over UConn before ending with an SEC title.

Though she and her teammates weren't able to compete for that illustrious national championship, Thompson got her one shining moment Wednesday night as Dawn Staley presented her with a full scholarship.

Thompson described it as another dream come true.

Her teammates immediately shared in her excitement.