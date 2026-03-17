Breaking Down South Carolina's National Title Odds Ahead of the NCAA Tournament

The women's NCAA Tournament tips off this weekend and there is already a heavy favorite for oddsmakers. South Carolina earned one of the top four seeds in the field and will play host in the fourth region of the Sacramento Regional. What chances do oddsmakers give the Gamecocks to win their fourth national championship during the madness of March? Let's take a look.

The UConn Huskies come into the tournament as the heavy favorites to win. They are currently sitting as the -270 betting favorite, odds according to FanDuel. Should the Huskies win the title, it will extend their record to 13 national championships.

Behind the Huskies sits the UCLA Bruins at +550. The Bruins are 31-1 on the year and have eyes set on their first NCAA national title. Then sits Texas and South Carolina at +850. The Longhorns hold a 2-1 record this season over the Gamecocks, including a 78-61 victory in the SEC Tournament championship game.

Path to a Fourth Title

Apr 7, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; NCAA director of broadcast services Julie Kimmons (left) presents South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley with the national champion trophy after the 2024 NCAA Tournament Women's Final Four championship game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Should South Carolina win the Tournament it would give them a third title in the last five years, and four overall. The Gamecocks won in 2022 and 2024. Can they stick with the even year trend and do it again in 2026?

It will be an uphill battle if South Carolina makes it into the final four. They will likely take on the haeavily favorited Huskies before a potential national title appearance. If not UConn, the Gamecocks may have to face a talented Bruins squad or a Texas team that has beaten them in two out of their three matchups this season.

Dawn Staley's team is a talented one of their own behind players like Raven Johnson, Joyce Edwards, and Tessa Johnson. They will begin their quest towards the championship on Saturday against either Southern UIniversity or Samford.